NASA Selects Paris Students



NASA Selects Paris High School Students for Texas High School Aerospace Scholars Program

Paris High School has three students chosen as High School Aerospace Scholars. NASA selected Juniors Cameron Harrison, Kira McFadden, and Ethan Fleming to participate in the 2016-17 High School Aerospace Scholars Program.

Through the assistance of PHS engineering, physics, principles of tech, and robotics teacher, Jodi Andoe, the students completed an extensive application process. A state legislator selected students from across the state of Texas through competition.

The program is an interactive on-line learning experience that culminates in an all-expenses-paid, weeklong visit to NASA’s Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston during the summer.

During the school year, scholars train for the mission by learning about the past, present, and future of space exploration online. Students with the highest scores will be invited to put their training to use at NASA.

Selected participants receive guidance from scientists and engineers to complete a hands-on design challenge and plan a mission to Mars. Both the online and onsite portions are free for those that participate.

Students complete interactive by going online for lessons on NASA activities related to space exploration, Earth science, technology, mathematics, and aeronautics. Assignments include a variety of activities such as design challenges including 3D drawings, science and math quizzes, discussion posts and tech writings. Scholars participate in virtual chats with NASA engineers and scientists.

If selected, during the summer, scholars attend a six-day residential summer session at JSC where selected students work on team projects and attend briefings directed by NASA engineers and scientists. They participate in a hands-on design challenge and engineering activities to plan a mission to Mars and take tours of NASA facilities.

For more information, visit High School Aerospace Scholars at https://nas.okstate.edu/has. Or contact them at jsc-aeroscho@mail.nasa.gov or 281-483-4112.