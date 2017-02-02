National Signing Day Plus Mavs Beat Sixers

National Signing Day was yesterday for high school athlete across the nation.

Paris – Four local athletes at Paris High inked their letter of intent to play at the next level. In football, offensive lineman Mitchell Cole and defensive back T. D. Williams will be heading to Southern Arkansas University. Linebacker Dre McKinney signs to Navarro College. And Dextiny Patrick will be going to Allen Community College in Iola, Kansas.

Mount Pleasant – Four local athletes at Mt. Pleasant High School inked their letter of intent to play at the next level. Offensive Linemen Caleb Johnson and Thomas Spann will be heading to Trinity Valley Community College in Athens. Defensive back Asheton Brown signed to Howard Payne University in Brownwood and Cornerback Calvin Williams will be at Texas Wesleyan in Fort Worth. Last week Tiger basketball player James Moore committed to Vanguard University in Costa Mesa, University.

Sulphur Springs – Two local athletes at Sulphur Springs High School inked their letter of intent to play at the next level. Senior offensive lineman, Jessy Darrow will be heading to Navarro College in Corsicana. Darrow, standing at 6’4′ 305lbs, was a 2nd team all-district selection in 2016. Golfer Alex Motes is also headed to the college game, signing with Letourneau University in Longview. Motes sports an average 74 and recently finished in 2nd place at the Fall Bridlewood Bash in the Texas Junior Golf Tour.

The top ranked college football recruiting classes went to Alabama, followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Florida State and USC. Rounding out the top 10 is Michigan, LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn and Clemson. Texas A&M is 11th. Texas 33rd, TCU 37th and Baylor 39th.

Last night the Dallas Mavericks pull away in the 2nd half, throttling Philly 113-95. Salah Mejri was a monster for the Mavs, scoring 16 points, grabbing 17 rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot. Dallas has won eight of their last 11 games, and have crawled out of the cellar in the Southwest Division standings at 19-30, half a game better than New Orleans.

And only three more days until Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The New England Patriots will be seeking their fifth super bowl victory since the 2001 season. The high powered Atlanta Falcons is playing for their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. Kickoff Sunday is at 5:30.