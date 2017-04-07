Junior League of Tyler announces ‘Day of Service’ to celebrate National Volunteer Month

(Tyler, Texas) – The Junior League of Tyler, Inc., will celebrate National Volunteer Month doing what they do best: volunteering. On Monday (Apr 10), JLT volunteers will disperse to various non-profit agencies across Smith County to make a big impact in a short amount of time as they do things like sort pet food, decorate facilities, host mock interviews and write thank-you notes.

The Junior League of Tyler grants both funds and volunteers to other non-profit organizations in Smith County through an extensive application process. In order to raise money for these endeavors, the League hosts events such as Mistletoe & Magic, Touch a Truck and Girl Power. The League has also produced three cookbooks and most recently, a children’s book. When funds are granted to an organization through the League, League members also commit to volunteering with the organization throughout the year.

“The Day of Service is a chance for our members to visit a new organization they may not have served with in the past, and at the same time, meet some immediate needs these agencies have,” said Tish McGuire, Communications Vice President. “It’s a time for us to get back to the core of why we joined the League, which is to serve our community.”

On April 10, members will serve at the following agencies: Cancer Foundation for Life, Christian Women’s Job Corps, Literacy Council of Tyler, Meals on Wheels and The Mentoring Alliance.

The Junior League of Tyler, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.