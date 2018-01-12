Natisha Jackson, 44

Natisha “Tish” Jackson, 44, of Mineola, TX, passed away on January 5, 2018, in Corsicana, TX. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, January 7, 2018, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Beaty Funeral Home, Mineola. Funeral Serviced is scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2018, at 2:00 pm at Beaty Funeral Home, Mineola. Interment will follow service at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Mineola. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research or the American Cancer Society in her name.