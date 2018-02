The NBA has fined Mavericks owner Mark Cuban $600,000 for recently suggesting that his team was tanking this season. The league found Cuban’s statements, which came on Julius Erving’s podcast “House Call With Dr. J” “detrimental to the NBA. Cuban told Erving that he recently told members of the organization that losing was the best option to get a better draft pick. The Mavs have the third-worst record in the league.