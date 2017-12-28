NBA Unveils Brand-New ‘City’ Edition Jerseys

The NBA has unveiled its new “City” edition jerseys, the fourth and final new uniform design produced by Nike since the league began its apparel contract with the Swoosh before this season. The “City” designs are meant to invoke specific elements from every team’s city; the jerseys for the Boston Celtics, for example, are shaded with the iconic parquet floor of the TD Garden arena, while the kits for the Chicago Bulls include the city’s signature four-star design. Nike also produced three other jerseys for all 30 teams: the “Association” jerseys, which are most similar to the traditional home colors; the “Icon” jerseys, which replicate away colors; and the “Statement” jerseys, intended for big rivalry games. This season also saw the league’s first foray into placing advertising patches directly on player uniforms.

See them all here.