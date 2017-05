A Northeast Texas man has been indicted by the Bowie County grand jury for the armed robbery of a convenience store In March. 38 year old Jason Edward Dillinger of Texarkana is accused of pointing a gun at a female employee while holding up the EXXON station in the 3700 block of New Boston Road. Dillinger allegedly demanded that the clerk give him all the cash and all $50 and $20 scratch off lottery tickets.