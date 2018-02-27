Momentum New Year Sale
NE Texas Child Struck And Killed

1 hour ago

 

 

From DPS

At about 6:00 pm Monday, Troopers responded to a vehicle vs. fatal pedestrian crash on SH-154 in Upshur County, just east of Diana. The preliminary crash investigation has determined that the driver of a 2013 Dodge pickup, identified as Patrick Johnson, 59, of Harleton, was traveling eastbound on SH-154. At the same time, a pedestrian, identified as Isabella Grace Smith, age nine, of Diana, was crossing the roadway from the south to the north to check for mail. The driver was unable to see the child and struck her in the roadway. Paramedics transported the girl to ETMC-Longview where she was later pronounced dead.

