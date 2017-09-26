NE Texas Cities Nominated

The City of Mt Pleasant and several other towns in Northeast Texas have the honor of being selected as finalists for the Texas Downtown Association’s 2017 President’s Award Program. The best public improvement for a town under 50 thousand is Mt Pleasant’s ‘The Alley on Third,’ and for the Spirit of Downtown Award, Mt Pleasant’s Cinco de Mayo. Other finalists include Mt Vernon, Pittsburg, and Paris. Winners are announced November 8 at the President’s Awards Gala held in conjunction with the 2017 Texas Downtown Conference in McKinney.