A Northeast Texas couple has been arrested, and 9 children have been removed from their home. Kirt Lee Gortney and Chastity Rose Gortney of New Boston were charged with 9 counts of child endangerment with bond set at $100,000 on each count. They are currently in the Bi-State Justice Center. The children have been placed in foster care. The arrest affidavit indicates the children were living in filthy, unhealthy and deplorable conditions.