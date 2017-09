A Northeast Texas couple has been arrested for child endangerment after they allegedly locked their seven-year-old son out of the house and told him never to return. Ronald, 56, and 39-year-old Rendy Jo Wright, of Hooks, claim the boy was possessed by demons and misbehaves. The couple said their preacher agreed with them. Both claim they were not addicted to drugs, but admitted they used methamphetamine as a hobby. They have been released on $35,000 bond.