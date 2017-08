A Northeast Texas man who lost a leg when he was run over by a hit and run driver in May, could lose his other leg. Ashley Dawn Cox, 18, pleaded guilty to failure to stop and render aid and was sentenced to ten years in prison and ordered to undergo substance abuse treatment. The victim, Michael Gentry of Texarkana is now hospitalized with a serious staph infection in his other leg. He has filed a civil law suit against Cox and her mother.