The trial is continuing in New Boston in the capital murder case of a Telford Prison Unit inmate accused of beating a guard to death. Testimony so far showed that the defendant, 39-year-old Billy Joel Tracy, beat 47-year-old correctional officer Timothy Davison so severely that his face and head were unrecognizable. Testimony also showed that after the beating, Tracy threw Davison down the steps of the cell block. Tracy faces a possible death penalty if he’s convicted.