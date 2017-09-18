NE Texas Man Accused Of Deputy Shootings

A Northeast Texas man has been arrested after investigators say he shot two Bowie County Deputies checking reports of his house on fire in DeKalb. Multiple charges are pending against the homeowner, 40-year-old Bryan Lee Batchelor. Authorities say he didn’t want the fire put out, pointed a gun at officers, and then drove away. Deputies drove through a field, got stuck and the suspect used his truck to ram their vehicle and shot the officers during an exchange of gunfire. Batchelor was wounded but his condition has not been disclosed. The deputies were treated and released.