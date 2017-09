A Northeast Texas man was arrested for animal cruelty after a witness told Texarkana Police that he threw a kitten about 20 feet and then hit it repeatedly with a stick and threw items at it. Michael Bryant, 64, is being held in the Bi-State Justice Center in lieu of $25,000 bond. Officers located the kitten and took it to a veterinarian for treatment, and the kitten is expected to make a full recovery.