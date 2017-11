NE Texas Man Charged With Capital Murder

Andrew Hamilton

Bowie County SO

A Northeast Texas man has been charged with Capital Murder after a lengthy investigation into the September 2016 death of 61-year-old Winfred Hamilton of Wake Village. Andrew Hamilton, 19, was arrested shortly after the crime, but the delay in filing the charges was because of the long wait for lab results of crime scene evidence. A new bond will be set by a Bowie County JP today.