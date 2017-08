A Northeast Texas man was shot in both legs and robbed while responding to a Craigslist ad for someone wanting to purchase a cell phone. Bowie County authorities are searching for two suspects in connection with the Sunday evening robbery in Texarkana. The suspects are a white woman in her late 20s with an eyebrow ring and rainbow colored hair and a Hispanic man, about 5-7 with tattoos on both arms and a flame tattoo on his wrist. The suspect vehicle is a dark blue four-door sedan.