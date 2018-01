Ikee Wyrick

Bowie County

A Northeast Texas man is behind bars for possession of more than $70,000 worth of drugs. Authorities executed a search warrant at the Texarkana, Texas home of 25-year-old Ikee Wyrick and seized 19.5 pounds of marijuana, 31 grams of cocaine, 1,238 Xanax pills, and three tablets of Ecstasy. An undisclosed amount of cash and a loaded handgun was also seized.