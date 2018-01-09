NE Texas Man Pleads Guilty To Murder

A Morris County man has changed his mind and pleaded guilty to murder Monday in Upshur County District Court. Decorian Quantez Robbins. 19, of Lone Star, was one of four people accused in the slaying of 29-year-old Kendrick LeMichael Jackson. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Another defendant in the case, Xavier Keishawn Mumphrey, pleaded guilty in December but has not yet been sentenced. The two other defendants, Devontay Hunter of Lone Star and Alize Sharda McFall of Kilgore have not yet been to trial.