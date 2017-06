Photo Credit Texarkana Gazette

Authorities are still looking for the suspect who killed 33 year old Ralph Morrison of Arkansas, who was sitting on the front porch of relative’s home in Texarkana, Texas when he was shot to death. The suspect, 34 year old Hakim Gerald Webster of Los Angeles is believed to be traveling in a Chevy Uplander mini-van with Texas tags, FST-49-68. He’s considered armed and dangerous.