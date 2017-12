An East Texas teenager was killed and a woman hospitalized after a collision Tuesday at about 12:30 on Hwy 155 about four miles south of Gilmer. Troopers say a car driven by 17-year-old Cherish Elaine Kelley of Big Sandy, was traveling northbound when it hydroplaned and struck another car. Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, 31-year-old Jessica Reed of Lone Star was hospitalized in stable condition.