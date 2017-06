A 54-year-old Northeast Texas woman has been determined to be competent to stand trial in Bowie County for the murder of her former son in law at a Texarkana car dealership. Annette Fisher had been in a mental hospital for more than a year and claims she killed 29-year-old Russel Scott Cain because she thought her toddler grandson was being abused. She is represented by attorney Mark Lesher of Mt Pleasant.