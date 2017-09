An East Texas woman allegedly responsible for a fatal wreck along Toll-49 that killed two people has been indicted by the Smith County grand jury. Jessica Vass, 35, of Lindale, faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the April crash that claimed the lives of 62-year-old Gary McCrary of Flint and 56-year-old Annette Burkhart of Garland. Vass has been released after posting bond.