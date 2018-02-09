Nearly $912m Returned In Monthly Sales Tax

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes Nearly $912 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he would send cities, counties, transit systems and particular purpose taxing districts $911.9 million in local sales tax allocations for February, 6.2 percent more than in February 2017. Sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly are the basis of the distributions from October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2017 sales by companies that reporting tax annually.

Comparable to a year ago-

Bowie 8.41%

Camp -5.44%

Delta 81.06%

Fannin .10%

Franklin 8.10%

Gregg 7.01%

Hopkins 2.95%

Hunt 1.18%

Lamar -12.70%

Marion 67.73%

Morris -.80%

Rains 9.21%

Red River 1.71%

Smith 2.59%

Titus -1.93%

Upshur 15.44%

Wood -9.76%