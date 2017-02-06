New CEO Named For Paris Regional Medical Center

Officials at RCCH HealthCare Partners announced today that Steve Hyde has been named Chief Executive Officer at Paris Regional Medical Center. Mr. Hyde is coming to Paris Regional from Southwestern Medical Center, a RCCH HealthCare Partners facility located in Lawton, Oklahoma. Mr. Hyde will be in Paris to meet with the PRMC team on Tuesday February 7. Steve is replacing Patti Monczewski who has served at Paris Regional Medical Center since 2014. Rob Jay, executive vice president and National Division President for RCCH HealthCare Partners said, “We are very pleased to welcome Steve and his family to Paris and to Paris Regional Medical Center and to the Paris community. It is clear that he has done an outstanding job leading Southwestern Medical Center for nearly seven years and we are confident that he is the right person to lead Paris Regional Medical Center going forward. I want to thank Patti Monczewski for all she has done for PRMC and we wish her all the best.”

During his time at the 199-bed Southwestern Medical Center, Steve Hyde and his team have overseen some significant success. One of the key improvements at the hospital was in the area of employee, physician, and patient satisfaction. Over the past few years, physician satisfaction national percentile has increased from 2% to 73%; employee satisfaction national percentile increased from 18% to 85%; and improved Emergency Room patient satisfaction national percentile from 20% to 81%. Southwestern Medical Center was just named one of “Oklahoma’s Top Workplaces” for the fourth consecutive year (2013-2016.)

The hospital has also seen significant growth over the last seven years with outpatient visits up 45% and surgeries up 61%. According to Steve Hyde, “My family and I are very excited about this new opportunity. It comes at a perfect crossroads, both personally and professionally. One of our daughters is graduating from high school this spring; while the other will be completing middle school and preparing to enter high school. We have an outstanding, very stable leadership team at Southwestern Medical Center so I know that I am leaving that facility in a great place as we turn our attention to the great opportunity in Paris. I have heard so many good things about the employees and physicians here and I look forward to getting with acquainted with the team. We have family in the Metroplex so a great byproduct of the move to Paris is that we will be closer to them.”

Steve Hyde has spent more than 30 years in the healthcare field. He began his career as a physical therapist at various hospitals including Baylor and Dallas Presbyterian in the Dallas area. He transitioned into healthcare leadership at Medical City Dallas Hospital in Dallas in 2001. Prior to joining Southwestern Medical Center Steve served as Chief Operating Officer for hospitals in Las Cruces, New Mexico and McAllen, Texas.

A lifelong learner, Steve received his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Dallas, a Masters of Theology from Dallas Theology Seminary, a Bachelor’s of Science, Physical Therapy from the University of Kansas and a Bachelor’s of Science, Biology from Emporia State University. Steve will be joined in Paris by his wife Suzanne and daughters Brianne (18) and Allison (13.) In his free time Steven enjoys a wide range of outdoor activities, traveling with his family, and serving in his church. #