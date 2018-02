Governor Greg Abbott has appointed new members and reappointed current members to the Sulphur River Basin Authority Board of Directors. New members are Kelley Mitchell, of Texarkana, Gary Cheatwood, of Bogota, and Chris Spencer, of Hughes Springs. Reappointed were Brad Drake and Wally Kraft, both of Paris, Bret McCoy, of Omaha, and Katie Stedman, of Mt Pleasant.