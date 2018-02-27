New US Attorney Sworn In For Eastern District Of Texas

Joe Brown

Former Grayson County District Attorney Joe Brown has been sworn in as the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas. Brown was nominated to the post in November by President Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on February 15. The Eastern District of Texas is made up of 43 counties from Oklahoma’s border to the Gulf of Mexico and has offices in Beaumont, Plano, Tyler, Sherman, Texarkana, and Lufkin.

Statement from DOJ

Joseph D. Brown has taken the oath of office to become the 35th United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas. Brown was nominated by President Donald Trump on Nov. 2, 2017, and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Feb. 15, 2018. He took the oath of office today from U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant.

“It is a tremendous honor and privilege to join the United States Attorney’s Office,” said U.S. Attorney Brown. “I appreciate the President’s confidence and I look forward to making a difference in East Texas. Prosecution and law enforcement are in my blood, and helping to keep our communities safe is important work that I really love.”

Brown, 47, of Sherman, Texas, is the top-ranking federal law enforcement official in the Eastern District of Texas, which is comprised of 43 counties stretching from the Oklahoma border to the Gulf of Mexico. The district includes six fully staffed offices in Beaumont, Plano, Tyler, Sherman, Texarkana, and Lufkin with 93 employees, including 46 prosecutors. Brown has been the District Attorney for Grayson County, Texas, for the last 17 years. He was previously an attorney with the Dallas law firm of Cowles & Thompson, P.C., and had a private practice in Sherman.

Brown received his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin, his law degree from the Southern Methodist University School of Law, and is a member of the State Bar of Texas. Brown and his wife, Megan, have been married for over 20 years and are the proud parents of two daughters in high school.

