An early New Year’s morning crash in McCurtain County has left one man dead and another hospitalized. Troopers say a pickup ran off State Highway 98 at about 3:30 am and overturned, ejecting both men. 23-year-old Carlo Gregory Wilson of Valliant, died at the scene. The driver, 28-year-old Dustie Lynn Vaughn, was hospitalized in serious condition. The crash is under investigation.