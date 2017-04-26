News From Paris Junior College

Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event
PJC Regents  have voted to increase the fee to $35 for a comprehensive background check of residence hall applicants. The current $25 check only included the state of Texas. The new fee will include Texas counties and other states in the background check.

PJC students living on campus should see lowered room and board rates starting in the fall. Regents chose to keep residence hall room rates the same for the coming year, and adopted one 19-meal plan at a lower rate than two-meal plans currently being offered.

