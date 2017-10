One of all-time great NFL and College quarterbacks has passed away. Marshall native Y.A. Tittle died in California at the age of 90. He starred with the Marshall Mavericks, and then went on to a stellar career at LSU. His Hall of Fame pro career included stints with the Giants, 49ers, and the Baltimore Colts of the All America Football Conference. Tittle was known as the “Bald Eagle” for his leadership on the field and his prematurely bald head.