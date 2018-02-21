Night Hawk Frozen Foods, Inc. Recalls Frozen Beef

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2018 – Night Hawk Frozen Foods, Inc., a Buda, Texas. The establishment is recalling approximately 167 pounds of the frozen beef patty and gravy products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The heat treated, but not fully cooked, frozen beef patty and gravy items were produced on Nov. 8, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

– 8.75 oz. board cartons labeled as “Night Hawk Beef Patty ‘N Gravy, IGHTCharbroiled Beef Patty and Gravy, Potato Rounds and Sweet Corn.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2117” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Louisiana and Texas.

The problem was discovered on Feb. 19, 2018, when FSIS was notified that the firm received two consumer complaints of mislabeled products. The cartons actually contain beef patties, mashed potatoes, and cheese.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.