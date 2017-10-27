Ninty Miles Of Road Receiving New Surface

About 90 miles of Northeast Texas highways will receive new surfaces during the summer of 2017 with a contract awarded in October by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

The Texas Transportation Commission approved a bid of $3.5 million from CDM Holdings of New Boston to seal coat highways in seven counties located in the Atlanta District.

“Seal coating a highway involves placing a layer of hot asphalt over the old pavement and then covering it with crushed stone,” said Glenn Green, District Engineer in Atlanta. “This is a relatively inexpensive process that makes the roadway surface watertight, improves skid resistance and preserves the pavement structure.”

Helping keep used tires off Texas landscapes, the district is requiring “crumb rubber” mixed in the asphalt by grinding up old tires.

“Using crumb rubber in our asphalt has proved to be an excellent process for seal coating our highways. The rock is less likely to pull loose, there are fewer occurrences of the asphalt bleeding through the rock, and it can be in a wider variety of surfaces,” Green said.

