Ninty Miles Of Road Receiving New Surface

5 hours ago News

 

About 90 miles of Northeast Texas highways will receive new surfaces during the summer of 2017 with a contract awarded in October by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

The Texas Transportation Commission approved a bid of $3.5 million from CDM Holdings of New Boston to seal coat highways in seven counties located in the Atlanta District.

“Seal coating a highway involves placing a layer of hot asphalt over the old pavement and then covering it with crushed stone,” said Glenn Green, District Engineer in Atlanta. “This is a relatively inexpensive process that makes the roadway surface watertight, improves skid resistance and preserves the pavement structure.”

Helping keep used tires off Texas landscapes, the district is requiring “crumb rubber” mixed in the asphalt by grinding up old tires.

“Using crumb rubber in our asphalt has proved to be an excellent process for seal coating our highways. The rock is less likely to pull loose, there are fewer occurrences of the asphalt bleeding through the rock, and it can be in a wider variety of surfaces,” Green said.

The following highways are scheduled for resurfacing during the summer of 2018

SEAL COATING CONTRACT FOR 2018

 

COUNTY

  

HIGHWAY

  

LIMITS

  

MILES
 

Bowie

  

US 67

  

From: SH 8 South

To: Anderson Creek

 4.5
 

Bowie

  

US 82

  

From: 0.4 mile west of US 259

To: FM 1840

  

2.2
 

Bowie

  

US 82

  

From: SH 98

To: 0.5 miles west of SH 8

  

3.0
 

Bowie

  

FM 989

  

From: FM 559

To: IH 30

  

4.0
 

Bowie

  

Spur 86

  

From: US 82

To: IH 30

  

0.3
 

Cass

  

SH 8

  

From: SH 155

To: FM 995

  

7.9
 

Harrison

  

FM 134

  

From: SH 43

To: FM 1999

  

5.7
 

Harrison

  

FM 9

  

From: FM 2625

To: Panola County Line

  

6.6
 

Morris

  

US 259

  

From: 1.5 miles north of FM 250

To: FM 250

  

1.5
 

Panola

  

FM 699

  

From: FM 2517

To: Shelby County Line

  

11.5
 

Panola

  

FM 31

  

From: FM 123

To: 5.1 miles south of FM 2517

  

12.6
 

Titus

  

US 271 East

  

From: Robert Nance Road

To: US 271

  

1.0
 

Titus

  

FM 2348

  

From: US 67

To: SH 49

  

3.0
 

Upshur

  

SH 155

  

From: 1.0 mile south of FM 2796

To: US 271

  

6.0
 

Upshur

  

FM 1650

  

From: SH 154

To: Gregg County Line

  

8.5
 

Upshur

  

FM 555

  

From: SH 155

To: SH 154

  

10.5

 

