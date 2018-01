Nita Aiken Henckel, 83, passed away at her home in Katy, Texas on January 7, 2018, with her children, after many years of managing melanoma cancer. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris Texas at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 13. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 pm Friday at Bright-Holland Funeral Home.