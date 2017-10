North Lamar Athletic Director Aaron Emeyabbi, second from left, accepts a check in the amount of $1,000 from Texas Oncology. The generous donation, in support of North Lamar High School athletics, was presented during Friday night’s pre-game activities by Ashely Hilliard (left), Territory Manager, Dr. Chris Prakash, Medical Oncologist, and Ewell Byrd (Practice Director). Texas Oncology is not only the largest cancer-fighting network in Texas but a big supporter of the Paris community.