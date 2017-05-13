NL Seniors Receive ATPE Scholarships

Ty Rast and Jordan Walters, both seniors at North Lamar High School, received scholarships from the North Lamar Chapter of the Association of Texas Professional Educators (ATPE). Representing the organization and making the presentations are ATPE President Jerry Jarrell and Treasurer Karen Pfiester.

Rast plans on attending Texas A&M University-College Station to major in biomedical sciences before going on to medical school. While at A&M, he will be a member of the Corp of Cadets Marching Band.

Walters will attend the University of Texas in Austin where he will pursue a major in history and minor in government. Education is where he sees a career and has already set high goals in that field.