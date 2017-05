North Lamar High School recipients of a Joanne Olivard Foundation scholarship attended a banquet Thursday night to learn more about the foundation and the scholarships they received. Of the 41 that were awarded in the area, eight were from North Lamar. NL recipients, beginning left, are Jansen Spann, Natalie Allen, Andi Willis, Preston Hodges, Kylee Scudder, Regan Robinson and Nic Noble. Not pictured is Allison Thrasher.