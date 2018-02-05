Mattress Heaven Tax Season Sale
NL Students Return With Regional Science Fair Medals

8 hours ago

 

Stone Regional Science Fair Winners
Jillian Jones and Joseph Franklin

Three North Lamar ISD students brought home medals after placing in their categories at the Region 8 ESC Regional Science Fair on February 1.

          Eighth graders Jillian Jones and Joseph Franklin from Stone Middle School each placed third in their categories. Jones competed in the Behavioral/Biological category with her project “Subliminal Subtleties.”  Franklin competed in the Chemical/Physical category with his project “Hydro vs. Solar.”

Bailey Regional Science Fair Winner
Rory Stewart

Bailey fourth grader Rory Stewart placed first with her project “GERM KILLERS What kills germs the best? Hand Sanitizer or Hand Soap?”  Others who competed from Bailey are fourth graders Lily Greenwell, Emmah Klingler, and Dane Dillen.  Those from fifth grade are Amberlee Freelen, Cole Parker, Tristan Peterson, and Mary Osborne.

Others who advanced to the region from Stone are eighth graders Bailey Scott and Brady Garrison; seventh graders Hannah Jackson, Kaylee Allison, Layla Shafiq, and Carson Preston; and sixth graders Tomas Farr, Rylee Mahon, Taylor Craig, and Emmalee Michael.

