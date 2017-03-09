NLHS Choir Teams Up with the Frisco RoughRiders

What does baseball and music have in common? Pitch? Hall of famers? A symphony coming together for greatness? Maybe a crescendo created by a triple play? One thing we all know is that baseball wouldn’t be the same without music.

On Saturday, May 20 beginning at 7:05 p.m., the Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, will play the Corpus Christi Hooks. North Lamar High School Chamber Singers have been invited to sing the National Anthem at the game that evening and are encouraging support through ticket sales.

Tickets for the game and an evening of family fun are $20 each. Included are unlimited hot dogs, brats, chips, peanuts, sodas, and water. Every ticket holder will also receive a limited-edition RoughRiders souvenir.

Support the North Lamar Choir by purchasing tickets today. An order form may be found at www.northlamar.net on the North Lamar High School webpage. Tickets will be sold on a first come first served basis. Orders must be placed together to sit together. Deadline to order isis Friday, May 5. For questions or to order tickets, contact Kaitlyn Cox at 972.334.1906 or kcox@ridersbaseball.com.