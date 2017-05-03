NLHS Choirs Earn Straight Superiors

North Lamar High School’s choirs competed at the UIL Concert and Sight-Reading Contest on April 11 in Pittsburg, Texas. For the first time in North Lamar Choir history, every choir received a Sweepstakes Award for their performances by earning the highest rating of ‘superior’ from each judge on the Concert and Sight-Reading portions of the contest. Directors for the Varsity Men’s Choir, Ladies Chorale and Chamber Singers are Rebecca Hildreth, Raven Minter and Pat Fowzer.

Members of the Varsity Men’s Choir, beginning front row left, are Jerron Newberry, Kanio Sanchez and Jullian Castillo; second row, Jaython Brownfield, Keylan Melvin, Kaleb McFadden, Kris Kirby and Ycielio Peralta; third row, Noah McMonigle, Seth Carter, Brody Thoms, Layne Lankford and Hudson Jones; and back row, Cameron Clark, Chris Pina, Udanti Rendsland, Chaston Thomlin, Seth Jones and Sean Gist.

The Ladies Chorale members, beginning front row left, are Caroline Lenterz, Grace Kuykendall, Kenzie Proctor, Kelsey Morrison, Haley Nelams, Keragahn Scott, Laney Young and Christina Balazs; second row, Trinity Dority, Aleeza Lee, Cynthia Ilechie, Armani Davis, Katie Holley, Jacie Sparks, Victoria Vizcaya, Lillian McMellon, Alexis Moreland and Brittany Harrison; third row, Bryanna Randall, Celina Cervantes, Natalie McNeal, Emily Foster, Kelcey Fitzgerald, Cheyenne Sanchez, Philicity Chenault and Autumn Flick; and back row, Haleigh Blackshear, Alexis Carroll, Jada Rogers, Ginny Haley, Mallory Blake, Randalyn Kyle, Kendra Douglas, Makayla Allee and Alexus Chappell.

Members making up the Chamber Singers, beginning front row left, are Cheyanne Jones, Kylee Hilliard, Teagan Holley, Josh Kok, Ashton Carter, Amanda Dean and Bailey Fowler; second row, Reyna Hildreth, Skylar Coursey, Maddi Doyal, Jessica Martinez, Sadi English and JaVhonna Wilson; third row, Alex Jenkins, Brock Garrison, Jaxon Shelton, Raegan Booker and Kayli Lewis; and back row, Taylor White, Korbin Hamner, Kyle Stanley, Nate Johnston, Trent Fells, Gage Kee and Jenna Gould.