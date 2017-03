The North Lamar High School Theatre Department’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream advanced from Bi-District Contest on March 14 at Denison High School. Marli Dority and Aleeza Lee were recognized for Outstanding Tech. Josh Kok received Honorable Mention All Star Cast. Paul Bayer and Taylor White were selected for the 2017 Bi-District All Star Cast. The cast will compete at Area Contest on April 1 at Denison High School.