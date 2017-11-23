NLHS Outstanding Students and Teacher Named for 2nd Six Weeks

Twenty-three students and two teachers from North Lamar High School were submitted by department chairs to be the NLHS students and teachers of the second six weeks. Selections were nominated by teachers and based on character, academics, attendance, and overall representation of the core values of North Lamar ISD.

Those selected beginning front row left are Katie Hodgkiss, Ellie Ables, Karson Iltis, Teagan Holley, Sarah White, and Shristi Khadka. Second row, NLHS French instructor Kristi Hodgkiss, Sophie Carl, Lavinia Wagner, Kyra Conlin, Sean Gist, Christi Miles, Kaitlyn Conlin, Samantha Wisham-Peregrina, and Heather Armstrong. In back are Teddy Fischer, Seth Jones, Jenna Gould, Brian Slater, Kevin Dyck, Haleigh Blackshear, Cameron Clark, Brandon Hoskins, and NLHS choir director Rebecca Hildreth. Not pictured is Paula Thompson.