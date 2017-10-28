NLHS Percussion Competes in Texas and Indiana

Members of the North Lamar High School Percussion have been busy competing in addition to performing and competing as a whole with the entire marching band.

At the HEB Percussion Contest in Bedford, Texas, the percussion received second in their classification and Best Tenor and Snare Line. Another second place and Best Bass Line in their classification were earned at the Drumline Competition in Plano. At the Classic on the Lake Band Competition in Little Elm, Texas, North Lamar percussion place third in Finals. Lastly, they received Best Marching Percussion at the Princeton Competition.

On November 10, North Lamar’s percussion will travel to Indianapolis, Indiana, to perform at PASIC (Percussive Arts Society International Convention). There they will perform a chamber ensemble piece along with their marching show. This event is the largest drum and percussion event in the world.

North Lamar’s percussion members with their trophies beginning front row left are Allison Bright, Madison Semanek, Aurora Davis, McKenzie Dickson, Alexis Jansen, Kayden Yates, and Oriana Godsey. In back are Slade Gist, Payton Buck, Josh Kok, Cade Collard, Julian Tellez, Justin Cannon, Sydney Neuse, Sam Greenwell, Chloe Whisenhunt, Brian Slayter, Emma Fowler, Eric Henry, Jaxon Shelton, Noah Felts, and Ashton Carter.

NLHS percussion is under the direction of associate band director, Roderick Boyce. Also instructing are NLHS Head Band Director Randy Jones and Associate Band DirectorJason R. Smith.