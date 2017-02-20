Momentum Polaris Full Throttle Sales Event
Morrell banner
Adkin’s Finance
Hess-Header Banner
Tri-City Charter
Header- Mark Patrick
Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Header for Jan-Feb 2017
cypress basin hospice
Car-Mart Header
Shumate Banner

NLHS Science Students To Compete In Region

3 hours ago Paris News

 

NL Science

Ten students from North Lamar High School will attend the East Texas Regional Science Fair on March 3 at Kilgore College.  Categories are divided into Biological and Physical.

Participants, from left, with the titles of their science projects are Krista Pescalia – ‘The Mandela Effect’; Reese Mobley – ‘Soil Bearing Capacity’; Colleen Dawson – ‘Ocean Pollution’;Jada Rogers – ‘Left Brain vs Right Brain among Musicians’; Aleeza Lee – ‘The Cross Race Effect’; Luke Gibbons – ‘Do different colors of light affect memory?’; Cooper Rast – ‘Vitamin C in Juices’; Jaden Franklin – ‘Does Smell Affect Taste?’; Caedon Davis – ‘What Genre of Music Does Bacteria Enjoy Most?’; Kaitlyn Conlin – ‘Music Key Project’.

suddenlink added value
Adkins Footer
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     