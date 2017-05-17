NLHS Seniors Parade Campuses in Caps and Gowns

Seniors soon to be graduating from North Lamar High School returned to their elementary and middle school campuses to parade the halls in their caps and gowns. The younger students greeted the senior highs with signs of well wishes and congratulatory cheers. The soon to be graduates handed out high-fives and a hug or two to teachers that helped pave their way to success. North Lamar High School’s graduation ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 27 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at R. L. Maddox Stadium.