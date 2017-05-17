Morrell banner
Gary’s “10-Year Warranty” Header for March-May 2017
Adkin’s Finance
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event
Hess-Header Banner
Shumate Banner
cypress basin hospice
Tri-City Charter

NLHS Seniors Parade Campuses in Caps and Gowns

59 mins ago News, Paris News

 

NLHS senior Sydnee Prunty give’s high-fives to the second and third graders as she walks the halls at Everett Elementary.

Seniors soon to be graduating from North Lamar High School returned to their elementary and middle school campuses to parade the halls in their caps and gowns.  The younger students greeted the senior highs with signs of well wishes and congratulatory cheers.  The soon to be graduates handed out high-fives and a hug or two to teachers that helped pave their way to success.  North Lamar High School’s graduation ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 27 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at R. L. Maddox Stadium.

Wearing their caps and gowns, North Lamar seniors were greeted at every campus with students cheering, holding homemade signs, and expecting hugs or high-fives from the seniors. Leading the way through the halls at Everett Elementary are Nic Noble, Ty Waggoner, Sam Cowling and Tyler Biard.

Adkins Footer
suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     