NLHS Seniors To Be Honored At VFW Banquet

The local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) will honor North Lamar Seniors Colin Hodgkiss and Bailey Fowler at an awards banquet on Tuesday, December 19, along with other winners of the Voice of Democracy Contest. Hodgkiss placed first and Fowler placed third. The students were required to write an essay and then record themselves reading their essay, limiting the recording to five minutes. The recordings were judged and winners announced. The students will read their essays to the VFW members and guests attending the banquet on Tuesday. Hodgkiss and Fowler are members of the North Lamar Speech and Debate team coached by North Lamar Teacher Kristi Hodgkiss who entered them in the contest.