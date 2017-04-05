NLHS Theatre Department Earns DSM Nominations and Honorable Mentions

Nominations for the 6th Annual Dallas Summer Musical (DSM) High School Musical Theatre Awards have been posted. North Lamar High School’s cast and directors of Shrek have received four Nominations and four Honorable Mentions.

Nominations include Maddie Doyal as Best Supporting Actress for her role as Dragon and Grace Hignight who received a nod as Best Featured Actress for her role Pinocchio. For the third year in a row, North Lamar’s Theatre Department under the direction of Cody Headreceived a nomination for Best Direction. Kylee Hilliard received a nomination for Best Choreography. Hilliard was additionally selected as one of two student choreographers receiving the chance to work with Broadway Choreographer and TCU Faculty Member, Penny Mass, as her assistant choreographer for the entire awards show.

Honorable Mentions include Paul Bayer for his role Lord Farquad and Seth Jones who received a Lead Actor Honorable Mention for his portrayal of Donkey. North Lamar received an Honorable Mention for Crew as well as for Musical Direction.

The DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards is patterned after Broadway’s Tony Awards® to spotlight the achievements of high school students and their school’s musical theatre programs. North Lamar is one of 71 schools producing a total of 76 shows this year. Award winners will be recognized on May 18 at Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas.