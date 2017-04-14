NLHS Theatre One Act Play to Hold Public Performance

North Lamar’s Theatre Department will hold a public performance of their award winning One Act Play, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, on Tuesday, April 18 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the NLHS Auditorium.

Placing fourth among all other 4A schools in the state of Texas, the cast and crew will present William Shakespeare’s most popular comedy that additionally earned them several individual awards. Among those to watch for are Paul Bayer, named Best 4A Actor in the state of Texas,Josh Kok, awarded State All Star Cast, and Maddie Doyal, State All State Tech. Others cast members include Austin Cunningham, Jenny Clausen, Chaston Tomlin, Seth Jones, Kylee Hilliard, Taylor White, Kylie Jackson, Savanah Birdwell, Kyle Stanley, Tate Bivens, Trent Fell, Grace Hignight, Kyran Hollje, Bodee Robinson, Marlee Dority, Madison Turner, and Aleeza Lee. Director is Cody Head and is assisted by Laura Hutchings and Stephanie Easton.

The ‘pay what you can’ event will benefit the North Lamar Theatre Booster Club.

