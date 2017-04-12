NLISD Plans ‘Panthers on the Move’ Parent Orientation

North Lamar Independent School District wants to help make your child’s transition into the 2017-2018 school year a smooth one. By getting a jump start on knowing what is expected of your child at their new school or campus, the beginning of the new school year can be a positive experience for both student and parent.

North Lamar invites parents and/or guardians to its ‘Panthers on the Move’ parent orientation on Thursday, April 20 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Everett Cafeteria to learn more about each campus and their expectations. Counselors will discuss a wide range of topics and answer questions. Topics to be discussed are: school hours, absence policy, parent pickup and drop-off locations, state testing dates, lockers, school supplies, and dress code.