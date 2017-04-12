Morrell banner
NLISD Plans ‘Panthers on the Move’ Parent Orientation

10 hours ago News, Paris News

 

image006

North Lamar Independent School District wants to help make your child’s transition into the 2017-2018 school year a smooth one.  By getting a jump start on knowing what is expected of your child at their new school or campus, the beginning of the new school year can be a positive experience for both student and parent.

North Lamar invites parents and/or guardians to its ‘Panthers on the Move’ parent orientation on Thursday, April 20 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Everett Cafeteria to learn more about each campus and their expectations. Counselors will discuss a wide range of topics and answer questions. Topics to be discussed are: school hours, absence policy, parent pickup and drop-off locations, state testing dates, lockers, school supplies, and dress code.

