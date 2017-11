A special grand jury called to investigate the death of a Greenville school crossing guard has cleared Hunt County District Attorney Noble Walker of any wrongdoing in the case. Christine Jewell Sandlin was struck by a car in March and died at a Dallas hospital in April. Walker was the driver of the car. Judge B. Michael Chitty of Kaufman County was the appointed judge for the case and Rockwall County District Attorney Kenda Culpepper was appointed Special Prosecutor.