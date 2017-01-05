No Injuries in Ambush Shooting in Hugo

Three people are in the Choctaw County jail and one is on the run after an ambush and shooting incident at an apartment complex in Hugo. Authorities say more than 50 rounds were exchanged between the four men. Investigators say 18 year old David Robles, 21 year old Davarrious Brown and 20 year old Xavier Booker were hiding behind a building waiting for the intended victim and opened fire when he arrived at the scene. Police are still searching for the man who fired back. No one was injured during the incident.